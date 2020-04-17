BET House Party Presents: The-Dream Couchside Concert

Today R&B singer, songwriter and producer The-Dream is here to bring us all together for a 106&Park couchside concert!

With a long list of songwriting and producing credits to his name, including hits from Rihanna, Beyonce', Mariah Carey, Usher, Yung Joc, and many others, The-Dream has just what it takes to get the party started.

Join the BET House Party on BET's official Instagram page on Friday, April 17, at 10 AM PT/1:00 PM EST.

The BET House Party series on IG Live and Facebook will feature daily programming designed to inspire, entertain and empower our community. From musical performances and DJ sets to master classes and lifestyle hacks, follow @BET for the daily schedule.