Kenya Moore Elaborates On Whether She Can Talk To Marc Daly’s Parents

Fans of The Real Housewives of Atlanta were shocked to hear that Kenya Moore say she was not allowed to speak to husband Marc Daly’s parents.

The controversial reality star is now elaborating Marc’s decision.

On an April 12 episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Moore added some clarity to the shocking revelation, "I met them before. They came to my baby shower. We were in communication then. I just think that whatever happened in that relationship is between them. I get answers, but the answers that I get don't quite make any sense — and, so it's like, could he be able to pick up the phone and call my mother? That's how he looks at it.”

Kenya has no relationship with her mother.



She also added, "But he has his own issues that he needs to work out and I just don't get in the middle of it.”



