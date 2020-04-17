LOVE LETTER: Celebs Share What They Miss In Quarantine

Quarantine got you talking to yourself? You’re probably not alone. In fact, BET is giving celebrities the opportunity to express their feelings toward the things they miss most while social distancing.

In our original video series LOVE LETTER, celebrities are given the chance to read a funny “love letter” aloud in tribute to a task, activity, food, restaurant — anything they’re currently missing during social isolation.

This time, comedian Punkie Johnson has some hilarious words for her friend “Corona Virus” and shows how her life has changed since “BQT” — Before Quarantine.

Watch below: