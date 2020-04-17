Why Marlo Hampton Is 'Just So Thankful' Eva Marcille Purchased A Home

Why Kobe Bryant’s Daughters Were Appointed New Guardians
Vanessa Bryant is dealing with her late husband’s trust
Eva Marcille’s living situation has been the subject of catty comments among some of her Real Housewives Of Atlanta castmates.
Marcille’s purchase of a $780,000 Atlanta mansion drew some backhanded compliments from during a recent episode of Real Housewives of Atlanta After Show, especially from Marlo Hampton, who had not-so-subtly shamed Marcille for living in an apartment before.
“You know Instagram can fool you,” Hampton said, speaking to NeNe Leakes. “Instagram said she got a house and I was happy. I been liking the pictures, I put praying hands, God is good. I’m just so thankful she finally got a house lord Jesus. I mean she’s a runway model, I just want her to live in a home and not cramped up in an apartment with all the kids and her husband.”
In a separate discussion, Eva replied to the shade she got from Marlo about not owning a house.
“For me, I didn’t think it was a big deal that I rented my house when I first moved to Atlanta,” she said. “I just moved across the country. I didn’t understand the issue of it. I’m sorry no man bought me a $200,000 condo, Marlo. I didn’t even think it was a thing but Marlo made it such a big deal about where I live, which ended up being crazy to me because I explained to her that I have a whole restraining order about protection and safety about where I live.”
Eva concluded: “The gag is on her because the things in life that matter to me are not things one can purchase.”
According to The Blast, Eva Marcille’s new Alpharetta, Georgia home consists of five bedrooms, five bathrooms and is 4,700 sq. ft. In December, Eva posted a photo of herself on Instagram standing in front of her new property and included the caption, “When God says Yes! #Blessed #TheSterlings #WeAintGotIt.”
Photo: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Vanessa Bryant is dealing with her late husband’s trust
She lost custody of their daughter Bonnie Bella.
COMMENTS