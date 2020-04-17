Why Marlo Hampton Is 'Just So Thankful' Eva Marcille Purchased A Home

Eva Marcille’s living situation has been the subject of catty comments among some of her Real Housewives Of Atlanta castmates.

Marcille’s purchase of a $780,000 Atlanta mansion drew some backhanded compliments from during a recent episode of Real Housewives of Atlanta After Show, especially from Marlo Hampton, who had not-so-subtly shamed Marcille for living in an apartment before.

“You know Instagram can fool you,” Hampton said, speaking to NeNe Leakes. “Instagram said she got a house and I was happy. I been liking the pictures, I put praying hands, God is good. I’m just so thankful she finally got a house lord Jesus. I mean she’s a runway model, I just want her to live in a home and not cramped up in an apartment with all the kids and her husband.”

In a separate discussion, Eva replied to the shade she got from Marlo about not owning a house.

“For me, I didn’t think it was a big deal that I rented my house when I first moved to Atlanta,” she said. “I just moved across the country. I didn’t understand the issue of it. I’m sorry no man bought me a $200,000 condo, Marlo. I didn’t even think it was a thing but Marlo made it such a big deal about where I live, which ended up being crazy to me because I explained to her that I have a whole restraining order about protection and safety about where I live.”

Eva concluded: “The gag is on her because the things in life that matter to me are not things one can purchase.”