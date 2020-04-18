Meghan Markle To Give Her First Interview Since 'Megxit' This Monday

The last time we saw Meghan Markle speak, she seemed deeply unhappy with her life in the United Kingdom. Now, the actress and former royal is giving her first interview since leaving England and the Royal Family behind and moving to Los Angeles with her husband Prince Harry.

On Monday morning, Markle will sit down with Good Morning America for a live interview to promote her new documentary Elephant, which premiered on Disney+. Markle lent her voice to the film for narration, and it marks her return to entertainment since she left her television show Suits and became a full-time royal.

GMA is anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulus and Michael Strahan. A preview clip of the interview doesn't reveal who had the honors to interview Markle, or what was discussed. But we're guessing Meghan will give some kind of an update on her life post-Megxit.