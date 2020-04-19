Luenell Says She Will Only Allow Her Daughter Back Into Her Home Under One Condition

Luenell isn't messing around with her health, even if that means "distancing" herself from her own daughter.

The actress and comedian, 61, admitted last month that she wouldn't let her daughter Da'Nelle Campbell into her house anymore because she felt the young woman wasn't taking Covid-19 precautions like quarantine and social distancing seriously enough.

“I have to make the best decision for me and my husband who is Already suffering from COPD,” she wrote on Instagram in March. “I’m sure most of the millennials think we are dramatic and overreacting because they’re not as ‘woke’ as they think they are … Why am I sharing this publicly? Because maybe some of You might want to think of the activities of Your children outside of your house these days as well. The millennials are not listening and not taking proper precautions. This is our LIVES we are talking about people especially if you are in a certain age category. I’m bummed but it is what it is. #fukthesekids.”

Now, Luenell tells TMZ that she's allowing Da'Nelle back in the house — under some very strict conditions.

"First of all, I didn't kick her out, I quarantined her," the 61-year-old begins, clarifying that Da'Nelle actually has her own place but often prefers to hang out at her mom's house. Now, Luenell says, "I am allowing her to come back home. Because let's face it, she gotta do laundry, right?"

Her advice to other parents whose kids want to come home but can't be trusted to respect social distancing and other precautions outside? "Naked at the door," she says. "Strip it off! We got a mud room. 'Take the clothes off, put 'em in the washing machine. Here, put this on, go straight to the sink, wash your hands. Wash your face while you're at it.'"

She also adds that "there's no in and out" anymore for her daughter, and if she wants laundry privileges, she'll have to stay put.