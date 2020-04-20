Issa Rae's Anticipated Rom-Com 'The Lovebirds' Finally Has A Release Date

A little good news for these quarantined times: Issa Rae has a new film coming to Netflix, and it's dropping sooner than you think.

The Insecure star's new project The Lovebirds, a romantic comedy also starring Kumail Nanjiani, will be on your screens May 22. The project took an unexpected turn due to the coronavirus. It was meant to be released in theaters by Paramount Pictures on April 3, but thanks to nationwide lockdown orders, that plan became impossible. Netflix then scooped up the film to bring it to a homebound audience.

The Lovebirds is about a couple dragged into a murder plot, according to EW. "Hijinks start when Jibran (Nanjiani) and Leilani (Rae) are accosted in their car by a guy claiming to be a cop commandeering their vehicle to chase down a perp," the site writes. "But it doesn't appear that this guy is legit an officer of the law when he runs over his target... again and again and again. Now the couple are on the run, framed for the murder."

See a trailer for the film, below: