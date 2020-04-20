Kenya Moore Slams NeNe For Saying She Provoked Her To Fight

Kenya Moore and NeNe Leakes have been feuding throughout season 12 on Real Housewives of Atlanta.

The two reality TV stars have very different views on who starts their conflicts and now NeNe is claiming Kenya tried to provoke her into fighting at Kandi’s baby show on the season finale.

During an after show interview, NeNe explained her behavior at the baby shower, “First of all, Kenya knows she can’t fight. Okay, that’s number one. So why are you trying to provoke people? It doesn’t make any sense.” She continued, “I’m telling you, as an African-American community, we know, when there’s an exchange, you don’t put your hand in somebody’s face… she keeps trying to get hit.”



And now Kenya Moore is clapping all the way back, saying the reality show veteran has “no class.”

Kenya claims in her after show segment that it was NeNe who was looking to provoke a fight. “You want to talk about provoking people? Is that not provoking someone, to stand up and get in their face as though you are going to fight them? I mean, it’s just crazy.”



She added one last dig about NeNe, “No class.”



