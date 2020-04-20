How Kobe’s Laker Teammate Honored Vanessa Bryant On Wedding Anniversary

Why Kobe Bryant’s Daughters Were Appointed New Guardians
Vanessa Bryant is dealing with her late husband’s trust
April 18 would have marked 19 years of marriage for Kobe and Vanessa Bryant.
Former Lakers teammate of Kobe’s, Pau Gasol, and his wife Catherine McDonnell, sent Vanessa a beautiful bouquet of flowers in honor of their anniversary.
Vanessa wrote on Instagram, “Thank you for my beautiful pink floral bouquet @catmcdonnell7@paugasol So thoughtful of all of you.”
On April 18, Vanessa Bryant's first wedding anniversary since the death of Kobe, she paid tribute to him with a touching Instagram post and a throwback photo.
On January 26, Kobe and Gianna were headed to a basketball tournament at Mamba Academy in California when they died in a helicopter crash. Seven other passengers, Payton Chester, Sarah Chester, Alyssa Altobelli, Keri Altobelli, John Altobelli, Christina Mauser, and the helicopter’s pilot, Ara Zobayan, died in the fatal crash as well.
Vanessa Bryant has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the owners of the helicopter company, Fillmore-based Island Express Holding Corp. and Island Express Helicopter.
