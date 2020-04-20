Vanessa Bryant Posts Emotional Tribute For Gianna Bryant’s WNBA Honor

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 29: Wife Vanessa Laine Bryant (L) and daughters Gianna Bryant (C), 8, and Natalia Bryant watch Kobe Bryant #24 of the Los Angeles Lakers during the basketball game against Indiana Pacers at Staples Center November 29, 2015, in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using the photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Vanessa Bryant Posts Emotional Tribute For Gianna Bryant’s WNBA Honor

Gianna Bryant was named an honorary draft pick.

Published 20 hours ago

Written by Vanessa Etienne

Vanessa Bryant is filled with pride after her late daughter Gianna Bryant was named as an honorary draft pick for the WNBA.

Just months after the passing of Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant in the tragic January 26 helicopter crash, the 13-year-old, along with her teammates Alyssa Altobelli and Payton Chester who also were killed, were named honorary picks during the WNBA draft on Friday (April 17).

On Saturday (April 18), Vanessa Bryant posted a photo of Gianna on Instagram sharing how proud she was of her daughter for being the “youngest draft pick.”

“I’m so proud of you, Gigi,” she wrote. “God I miss you baby. You deserved to live a long, healthy and happy life. I wish I could hold you and tell you how proud I am of you. You’re the best, baby girl. Mommy loves and misses you more than I could ever express.”

Vanessa ended the post writing, “My ‘mambacita’ a.k.a. Wings.”

During Friday’s draft, WNBA commissioner Cathy Englebert also announced the launch of the Kobe and Gigi Bryant WNBA Advocacy Award, named, People reports.

It looks like Gianna is still making Vanessa Bryant one proud mom.

Photo: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN CELEBS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in celebs