Vanessa Bryant Posts Emotional Tribute For Gianna Bryant’s WNBA Honor

Vanessa Bryant is filled with pride after her late daughter Gianna Bryant was named as an honorary draft pick for the WNBA.

Just months after the passing of Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant in the tragic January 26 helicopter crash, the 13-year-old, along with her teammates Alyssa Altobelli and Payton Chester who also were killed, were named honorary picks during the WNBA draft on Friday (April 17).

On Saturday (April 18), Vanessa Bryant posted a photo of Gianna on Instagram sharing how proud she was of her daughter for being the “youngest draft pick.”

“I’m so proud of you, Gigi,” she wrote. “God I miss you baby. You deserved to live a long, healthy and happy life. I wish I could hold you and tell you how proud I am of you. You’re the best, baby girl. Mommy loves and misses you more than I could ever express.”