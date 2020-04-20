Why NeNe Leakes And Kenya Moore Almost Fought At Kandi’s Baby Shower

The ongoing battle between NeNe Leakes and Kenya Moore finally hit a breaking point during the season finale of The Real Housewives of Atlanta on Sunday (April 19).

Enduring the volatile season, the two reality co-stars and longstanding rivals came head to head during the final episode and they nearly came to blows.

When a confrontation broke out at Kandi Burruss’ baby shower security had to break up the intense moment when the two ladies squared off, according to People.

It was Moore who started to antagonizing Leakes after the Bravo stars exchanged remarks about one another behind each other's backs.

After it was revealed that Kenya had been speaking to the press calling NeNe a “bully with no friends,” the former Miss USA accused NeNe of trying to spit on her in Greece.

“She’s absolutely a bully,” Moore told TMZ. “I don’t take any kind of advice from NeNe. Definitely, not about wigs.”

For her part, Leakes shared some gossip about Moore after chatting it up with talk-show host Wendy Williams.

“Kenya’s marriage license has never ever been found by no one. She ain’t J.Lo. She ain’t Beyonce, and they found their marriage license but that can’t find hers,” she said. “They are not legally married, so there is nothing to divorce. I heard it was a handshake and an agreement that they get together and have a baby and she paid for them.”

The RHOA ‘HBIC’ also claimed that Moore did not use her own egg while conceiving her one-year-old daughter Brooklyn Doris Daly.

Stay tuned for updates on when the RHOA reunion will air.