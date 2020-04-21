Will Smith And Dr. Fauci Team Up To Help Kids Understand COVID-19

The coronavirus pandemic is scary for adults but can also be terrifying and confusing for children.

Now, Will Smith and Dr. Fauci are doing their part to address the concerns of kids.

The Hollywood legend, who has 40 million followers on Instagram, hosts a new weekly show on Snapchat called Will From Home.

For an episode that drops tomorrow, Dr. Fauci, the director of ‎National Institutes of Health joins him to answer questions from kids.

In a preview that aired on Good Morning America, kids ask everything from can you get the coronavirus from the tooth fairy to can you go outside for a walk.



With Fauci’s expertise and Smith’s charm, they are a perfect combo. See a preview of their episode below: