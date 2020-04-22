Ava DuVernay Will Executive Produce Doc About Women Of Color Revolutionizing Political Landscape

Women of color are destined to be the future leaders of America.

The Emmy award-winning Ava DuVernay is set to executive produce the POV two-part docuseries And She Could Be Next, highlighting the stories of women of color who are transforming American politics, according to Deadline.

“If ever there was a moment where we needed to be reminded of the leadership of women of color, that time is now,” said DuVernay. “If you’re an immigrant, young person, a person of faith or simply someone who has felt unseen for too long, you will find yourself reflected in this story.”

And She Could Be Next follows women candidates and organizers from 2018 and through 2019, as they fight to preserve democracy.

The episodes will focus on these trailblazing leaders: Stacey Abrams (Georgia), Bushra Amiwala (Skokie, Illinois), Maria Elena Durazo (Los Angeles, California), Veronica Escobar (El Paso, Texas), Lucy McBath (Atlanta, Georgia), Rashida Tlaib (Detroit, Michigan) and Nse Ufot, Executive Director of the New Georgia Project.

And She Could Be Next will premiere on PBS and on pov.org in June 2020.

Watch the trailer below: