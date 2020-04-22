BET House Party Presents: Live From The Kitchen With Chef Velvet

Let's face it. Sheltering in place means, for most of us, the kitchen is dangerously close by at all times. If your sweats are starting to feel a bit tight, don't worry. We got you.

On Wednesday at 1pm EST, join BET House Party on Instagram Live for a lesson in healthy — but delicious — vegan cooking from Chef Velvet. The North Carolina chef and restaurant owner is a "vegan transition specialist" whose soul food recipes can make anyone fall in love with plant proteins and nut milk. Just ask her celebrity clients, like Nick Cannon and Anthony Hamilton.

So spread the word and tune into @BET's official Instagram tomorrow, April 22, at 10 AM PT/1:00 PM EST!

The BET House Party IG Live series will feature daily programming designed to inspire, entertain and empower our community. From musical performances and DJ sets to master classes and lifestyle hacks, follow @BET for the daily schedule.