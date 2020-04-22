Halle Berry Says She Was Once Rescued By James Bond, While Filming A Bond Movie

Halle Berry has had a variety of film roles, including one that earned her an Oscar. But recently, she recalled a situation in which she could have died on the set of a film.

The actress said during an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday (April 21), she was filming the 2002 James Bond spy flick Die Another Day, when Bond himself saved her during a love scene.

Berry, 53, said her character, Jinx, was in the midst of trying to seduce 007, then played by Pierce Brosnan, when she began choking.

"I am supposed to be trying to be all sexy with a fig — and then I end up choking on it. And he had to get up and do the Heimlich [maneuver],” she remembered. "So not sexy, so not sexy. He was there for me, and he will always be one of my favorite people in the whole world."

Watch the full interview below.