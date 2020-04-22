See Oprah Winfrey Laugh While Stedman Graham Gives First At-Home Haircut

Why Kobe Bryant’s Daughters Were Appointed New Guardians
Oprah Winfrey could not hold back tears of laughter while her longtime partner Stedman Graham put his haircutting skills to work.
The Emmy-Award winning talk show host uploaded a video on Monday (April 20) entitled “Steadman’s Barbershop,” sharing how her partner of 34 years gave Thando Dlomo, one of Oprah’s Daughters, a trim.
“We’re all having to make do. With No hairdressers, No barbers,” Winfrey captioned in the post.
Dlomo who refers to the 69-year-old as “Uncle Stedman” is instructed to keep still while he gently shaves the sides of her head. Winfrey, however, is heard in the background unable to control her laughter.
“I wouldn’t say [it looks] better,” Winfrey jokingly says. “I’d say it looks different.”
But in positive spirits, Dlomo, seemed more than happy that her “Uncle Sted” was able to work a little bit of magic, saying that the lesson of the day was to #TrustTheProcess.
She shared the final results with a glowing selfie calling her new cut “a defining moment.”
Not bad Stedman!
Photo Credit: Paul R. Giunta/Getty Images
