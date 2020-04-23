Eddie Murphy To Headline Feeding America Comedy Festival

Eddie Murphy is returning to the comedy stage thanks to Byron Allen’s Feeding America Comedy Festival.

The three-hour event will feature a star-studded roster of talent including Chris Rock, Tiffany Haddish and Kevin Hart. Kenan Thompson and Marlon Wayans are also scheduled to perform, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"Laughter is often the best medicine, and we are extremely motivated to bring attention to issues of food insecurity, and to assist in providing meals to families across the country who are impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic," Byron Allen said in an official statement obtained by the outlet.

Viewers will be encouraged to contribute to Feeding America, the nation’s largest domestic hunger relief organization, to support those who have been impacted by the novel coronavirus pandemic while tuning into the live stream.

The Feeding America Comedy Festival will air on May 9 on Comedy.TV and The Weather Channel from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. EST. It can also be seen on the free streaming app, Local Now.