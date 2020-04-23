Why Jussie Smollett’s Lawsuit Against City Of Chicago Was Thrown Out

It has been over a year since Jussie Smollett claims he was assaulted in a racist and homophobic attack on the streets of Chicago in January of 2019.

The Empire star was accused of staging the attack and charged with 16 felony counts, but eventually all charges were dropped.

In February of 2020, he was re-charged with six new indictments and the actor sued the City of Chicago for malicious prosecution, a lawsuit that has now been thrown out.

According to Deadline, US District Court Judge Virginia Kendall ruled on April 22 that Jussie Smollett's lawsuit against Chicago cannot move forward, but he can refile if he is found not guilty in his upcoming trial.



In February, special prosecutor Dan Webb said in a statement that Smollett was charged with "making four separate false reports to Chicago Police Department officers related to his false claims that he was the victim of a hate crime, knowing that he was not the victim of a crime." The 37-year-old will face six counts of disorderly conduct.

Smollett was hospitalized after an alleged racist and homophobic attack on January 29, 2019 near his Streeterville apartment in Chicago. Initially, authorities investigated the matter as a hate crime, but eventually their suspicions turned to Smollett, believing he staged the hoax.

Jussie Smollett has maintained his innocence.