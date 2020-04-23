Why Kenya Moore Calls NeNe Leakes 'Trash' And Says She 'Needs God'

Real Housewives of Atlanta has ended its twelfth season and Kenya Moore has some thoughts.

The popular reality star and new mom is outraged at how she was portrayed and has some not so subtle shade for NeNe Leakes, who she beefed with all season.



On Monday (April 20), Moore told The Rickey Smiley Morning Show the April 19 finale was “the attempted assassination of Kenya Moore.”

“I have to laugh at some of the stuff that I see because it's just so out of the realm of reality that you just have to laugh to keep from crying. The stuff that you see, this whole notion of me being a bully and having these flashbacks, but they don't flash back to the present day on things that NeNe has done. You know, trying to sit on me, spit food at me, lunge at me, throw food at me, threatened to fight me, threatened me in the press, threatened me on phone calls, pointed in my face first... told me to shut the F up, you know. I mean, I could go on and on and on. Assault -- that's the definition of assault when you threaten that you're going to fight somebody or beat them or harm them in some type of physical way -- that's assault.”

RELATED: NeNe Leakes Appears to Spit On Kenya Moore In Mid-Season ‘RHOA’ Trailer



Moore didn’t stop there, “I don't understand why we're even having a debate on who was a bully. I think it just goes beyond being a bully. I just think it goes to who is trash and I just see anybody defending this type of behavior in present day, they just need help, they need God. I have God on my side and I make mistakes but I certainly acknowledge when I make mistakes and I try to forgive people and move on -- but some things are just unforgivable.”



Listen to the full interview below: