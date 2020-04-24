Alex Rodriguez Updates Fans On When He And Jennifer Lopez Will Tie The Knot

Alex Rodriguez was a guest on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon Thursday April 23 and he detailed how he and his fiancé Jennifer Lopez were passing their time in quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic.

After Fallon assumed that A-Rod and J-Lo were going to continue with their plan to wed this summer, the former New York Yankee said that the pandemic has affected their wedding plans and they’re indefinitely postponed.

"We have to go with the flow now. Everything is fluid. Everything has been just on a pause," he explained. “We just want to make sure we think safety first to make sure all the little ones are all in a good place.”

A-Rod then celebrated Lopez for her powerful rendition of Barbra Streisand's "People" during the One World: Together at Home special. The singer performed the set via a live-stream from her and her fiancé’s backyard.

"It was a family effort," Rodriguez said. "Our kids are much better at the arts and the camera angles. I never thought our backyard would convert into a concert hall."

Later in the program, Fallon and Rodriguez participated in the infamous “Hot Ones” challenge, which is based off the popular YouTube/First We Feast series where guests are interviewed while eating increasingly spicy chicken wings. Fallon jokes to A-Rod that the challenge would “be another bonding experience.”

Watch the full interview segment below.