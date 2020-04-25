Masika Kalysha Reveals How Much Weight She's Gained During Quarantine

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 08: Masika Kalysha attends Fashion Nova x Cardi B Collection launch party at Hollywood Palladium on May 08, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/FilmMagic)

Masika Kalysha Reveals How Much Weight She's Gained During Quarantine

This is highly relatable.

Published 16 hours ago

Written by BET Staff

Most Americans are crossing the one month mark in quarantine, and for many, the combination of boredom, sweatpants and constant access to junk food is starting to show on our waistlines. 

Masika Kalysha wants her followers to know she can relate. The former Love & Hip Hop star posted a video to Instagram showing off her extra-curvaceous figure, along with the caption, "Who else gained a quarantine 15."

Who else gained a quarantine 15 😩

Somehow, Masika's fifteen managed to go to all the right places.

