Fans Discover Ayesha Curry’s Early Disney TV Work Thanks to TikTok

Ayesha Curry is well known today as an entrepreneur, chef, magazine publisher and the wife of NBA superstar Stephen Curry.

But one fan recently discovered that the mom of three also has some acting chops after taking a closer look at an old Disney show.

TikTok user kaylaaabigail posted April 22 on the social media site that she spotted Curry on an episode of "Hannah Montana."

“Ayesha strutted so hard from Jackson then married an MVP…yea Curry with the win,” she wrote. It was in reference to Curry’s character dismissing Jackson Stewart in the video clip, according to Yahoo.