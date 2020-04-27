Fans Discover Ayesha Curry’s Early Disney TV Work Thanks to TikTok

Why Kobe Bryant’s Daughters Were Appointed New Guardians
Ayesha Curry is well known today as an entrepreneur, chef, magazine publisher and the wife of NBA superstar Stephen Curry.
But one fan recently discovered that the mom of three also has some acting chops after taking a closer look at an old Disney show.
TikTok user kaylaaabigail posted April 22 on the social media site that she spotted Curry on an episode of "Hannah Montana."
“Ayesha strutted so hard from Jackson then married an MVP…yea Curry with the win,” she wrote. It was in reference to Curry’s character dismissing Jackson Stewart in the video clip, according to Yahoo.
Other fans of Curry and the TV show were surprised that they never made the connection.
Curry recently added magazine publisher to her resume. The cookbook author and restaurateur first announced her new lifestyle magazine called Sweet July in January.
