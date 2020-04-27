Idris Elba Explains 'Annual Week Of Quarantine' Comments

Why Kobe Bryant’s Daughters Were Appointed New Guardians
Idris Elba and his wife Sabrina Dhowre Elba tested positive for the coronavirus but thankfully have recovered.
In an interview last week, Elba appeared to suggest “a week of quarantine every year” but now he is attributing his comments to “lazy journalism.”
The 47-year-old is quoted telling the Associated Press on April 20, “I think that the world should take a week of quarantine every year just to remember this time. Remember each other. I really do.”
After some backlash, Elba tweeted on April 26, “I didn’t suggest an actual annual lock down. I suggested a way of remembrance annually. Lazy journalism and click bate thirst will get your words twisted real quick.The actual POINT was that agriculture and the rural poor will suffer long after this time. Focus don’t hocus.”
Talk show host Wendy Williams was particularly hard on Elba, saying on April 22, “Is he serious? I don’t need to be reminded of this. This is something you’ll never forget. Will you ever forget it? Will you have to quarantine next year this time? I don’t. Idris, sit down.”
For the latest on the coronavirus, check out BET’s blog on the virus, and contact your local health department or visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.
