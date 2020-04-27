Idris Elba Explains 'Annual Week Of Quarantine' Comments

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 16: Idris Elba attends the "Cats" World Premiere at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on December 16, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/FilmMagic)

The actor was slammed by Wendy Williams and many others.

Idris Elba and his wife Sabrina Dhowre Elba tested positive for the coronavirus but thankfully have recovered. 

In an interview last week, Elba appeared to suggest “a week of quarantine every year” but now he is attributing his comments  to “lazy journalism.”

The 47-year-old is quoted telling the Associated Press on April 20, “I think that the world should take a week of quarantine every year just to remember this time. Remember each other. I really do.”

After some backlash, Elba tweeted on April 26, “I didn’t suggest an actual annual lock down. I suggested a way of remembrance annually. Lazy journalism and click bate thirst will get your words twisted real quick.The actual POINT was that agriculture and the rural poor will suffer long after this time. Focus don’t hocus.” 

Talk show host Wendy Williams was particularly hard on Elba, saying on April 22, “Is he serious? I don’t need to be reminded of this. This is something you’ll never forget. Will you ever forget it? Will you have to quarantine next year this time? I don’t. Idris, sit down.” 

