Why NeNe Leakes Shut Down Questions About Wendy Williams During 'RHOA' Reunion

NeNe Leakes and Wendy Williams have had some ups and downs in their friendship after their Hot Girl Summer of 2019, shortly after the talk show host filed for divorce. Nonetheless, questions about the talk show host were off-limits for NeNe at the Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion, set to air on May 10.

In a video she posted to her YouTube channel after the virtual reunion taping, she opened up about being grilled about her friendship with Wendy. “I was asked questions about me and Wendy Williams’ relationship, I really feel like that has nothing to do with the show at all,” she began.



“Wendy and I had a bit of a disagreement recently, she spoke out on her show, she called me ‘that girl over there’ and so, they asked me about the situation. I was asked a question about it and one of the questions came from one of the girls, ‘Why didn’t you speak out publicly about that?’”



RELATED: NeNe Leakes Contradicts Wendy Williams’ Claim That They Were Racially Profiled At Bergdorf Goodman

She continued, “I don’t feel like I need to talk about our relationship publicly because I talked to her privately. So, I don’t know why I need to sit here on that show the ‘Housewives’ about why I didn’t go public with me and Wendy’s relationship. That has nothing to do with the show.” NeNe also said she “walked off” during the virtual reunion (which was produced via video conference) and doesn’t regret it.

Watch the clip below, NeNe discusses Wendy Williams around the 12:00 minute mark.

