Why Wendy Williams Looks Forward To Dating After Quarantine

Wendy Williams is looking forward to getting back on the dating scene, but she is taking no risks with the coronavirus.



On The Wendy Williams Show yesterday (April 27), the popular talk show host opened up about looking for love in the era of the coronavirus.

“I want to date,” Williams told viewers. “This man called me for a date over the weekend. No lie, he was like,‘I’m in your neighborhood, I’m on my way to your house, I’m with my driver. I have a nice present for you; I know you’ll love it. We’ll go out for crab, good steak and a cigar.’ Once in a while, I like a cigar, it makes me feel bossy.”



However, Wendy Williams was not about to play any games when it comes to her health, “I texted him back and I’m like, ‘No, I’m happily quarantining, bye!' The idea that he had this idea during this heavy quarantine, makes me not even want to go out with him after quarantine. So, he's off the list."

Smart move!

See Wendy Williams talk about her dating journey below: