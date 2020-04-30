Watch 'Black Ink Crew’s’ Alex Robinson Propose To Girlfriend Donna Mari Lombardi

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 16: Alex the Vagina Slayer (L) and Donna Marie Lombardi attend Angela Yee's Birthday Party on January 16, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

He put a ring on it.

Published 17 hours ago

Written by BET Staff

Love was in the air during the season finale of VH1's Black Ink Crew as one of the couples on the show finally took their relationship to the next level. Tattoo artists Alex Robinson and Donna Marie Lombardi are engaged!

After witnessing the wedding of fellow cast mates, Walter “Walt” Miller and Jessica Miller, Robinson finally decided to pop the question to Lombardi. In a weirdly traditional turn, Robinson got on one knee, opened up a small box and said,  “Will you marry me? I spent a lot of money on this ring.” 

RELATED: Black Ink Crew Star Charmaine Walker Welcomes A Baby Girl

After asking if he was sure, Lombardi gave an enthusiastic yes. Watch the touching moment below.  

Congrats to the couple. We are sure all the wedding highs and lows will play out next season of  Black Ink Crew.

 

(Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

