Watch 'Black Ink Crew’s’ Alex Robinson Propose To Girlfriend Donna Mari Lombardi

Love was in the air during the season finale of VH1's Black Ink Crew as one of the couples on the show finally took their relationship to the next level. Tattoo artists Alex Robinson and Donna Marie Lombardi are engaged!

After witnessing the wedding of fellow cast mates, Walter “Walt” Miller and Jessica Miller, Robinson finally decided to pop the question to Lombardi. In a weirdly traditional turn, Robinson got on one knee, opened up a small box and said, “Will you marry me? I spent a lot of money on this ring.”

After asking if he was sure, Lombardi gave an enthusiastic yes. Watch the touching moment below.