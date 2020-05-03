Meghan Markle And Prince Harry’s Tell All Book’s Official Title Has Been Revealed

Why Kobe Bryant’s Daughters Were Appointed New Guardians
A tell-all memoir about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry is one of the most anticipated new book releases of the year, and is sure to be a best-seller when it drops in August. Now, the tea-filled book, which is reportedly being written with the cooperation of the ex-royals, has an official title. And it sends a clear message on how the couple feels about Britain and the Royal Family.
According to the Daily Mail, the title of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s biography is Finding Freedom.
This eagerly anticipated book about the private life of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex “goes beyond the headlines to reveal unknown details of Harry and Meghan’s life together, dispelling the many rumors and misconceptions that plague the couple on both sides of the pond,” a description on Amazon says, adding that it offers an “honest, up-close, and disarming portrait of a confident, influential, and forward-thinking couple.”
Revealed: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's bombshell biography is called 'Finding Freedom' https://t.co/2oj3T95h1A— Daily Mail U.K. (@DailyMailUK) May 3, 2020
There has been an ongoing battle between the couple and several British tabloid newspapers. Most recently, the duchess lost the open round of a legal dispute against Associated Newspapers, the publisher of The Mail on Sunday and MailOnline. The case stems from the publication of her private, handwritten letter to her father.
The couple formally stepped down on March 31 as senior members of the royal family and will no longer carry out official duties on behalf of the Queen. It was a reportedly unexpected move that set off shockwaves in the U.K. and around the world.
Prince Harry, Meghan and their child, Archie, relocating to Los Angeles after their controversial departure from the royal family. The couple plans to become financially independent, with Meghan already announcing plans to return to her acting roots by lending her voice to the Disney+ documentary Elephants.
Photo: Paul Archuleta/Getty Images
