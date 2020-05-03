Meghan Markle And Prince Harry’s Tell All Book’s Official Title Has Been Revealed

A tell-all memoir about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry is one of the most anticipated new book releases of the year, and is sure to be a best-seller when it drops in August. Now, the tea-filled book, which is reportedly being written with the cooperation of the ex-royals, has an official title. And it sends a clear message on how the couple feels about Britain and the Royal Family.

According to the Daily Mail, the title of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s biography is Finding Freedom.

This eagerly anticipated book about the private life of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex “goes beyond the headlines to reveal unknown details of Harry and Meghan’s life together, dispelling the many rumors and misconceptions that plague the couple on both sides of the pond,” a description on Amazon says, adding that it offers an “honest, up-close, and disarming portrait of a confident, influential, and forward-thinking couple.”