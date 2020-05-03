Watch ‘Real Housewives At Atlanta’ Cast Members Scream At Each Other And ‘Storm Off’ In Bizarre Video Conference Reunion

In their first virtual reunion since wrapping up the 12th season, tons of drama breaks out between the ladies of Real Housewives of Atlanta.

“This three-part reunion will reveal that things aren't as peachy among the RHOA ladies these days with the likes of Nene and Kandi, Nene and Kenya, Nene and Eva, Porsha and Kenya, Porsha and Eva, and Cynthia and Kenya going at it to figure out where their friendships lie following this rollercoaster ride of a season,” says Bravo, the network that airs the show.

In the clip, NeNe Leakes got angry and "stormed off" because she didn’t want to answer questions about her relationship with talk show host Wendy Williams.

After the virtual reunion taping, had this to say on her YouTube channel: “I was asked questions about me and Wendy Williams’ relationship, I really feel like that has nothing to do with the show at all. Wendy and I had a bit of a disagreement recently, she spoke out on her show, she called me ‘that girl over there’ and so, they asked me about the situation. I was asked a question about it and one of the questions came from one of the girls, ‘Why didn’t you speak out publicly about that?’”

The drama continues with Porsha Williams calling out Eva Marcille for "speaking on" her child.

Before the confrontation, Eva said that Porsha needs to focus on her "cheating" man and not other people's business. Porsha yelled at Eva in their virtual faceoff, "First of all, I will never forgive you for ever speaking on my child. Do you see me? Do you hear what I am saying?"

Reunion moderator Andy Cohen announced in April on his SiriusXM show that the episode would be filmed remotely. The reunion was scheduled to film in late March. However, it was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta virtual reunion special airs May 10 (8 p.m. ET) on Bravo.

Take a look at the teaser: