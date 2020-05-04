‘RHOA’ Cast Hint At Shocking Updates In Season 12 Reunion Preview

While most people are spending their quarantine days in sweats, the ladies from Bravo’s “Real Housewives of Atlanta” have decided that staying in their homes doesn’t mean they can’t slay in front of the camera.

For the RHOA Season 12 reunion, Cynthia Bailey, Eva Marcille, Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, Nene Leakes, and Porsha Williams all decided to take the opportunity to don beautiful white dresses for the show’s Grecian goddess theme. Fans of the show will understand the theme is a reminder of the cast trip to Greece this past season where some issues were worked out while others only got worse.

In a just-released preview clip of their first-ever virtual RHOA episode, Nene Leakes said she was “fabulous and ready to slay” while Porsha Williams told host Andy Cohen she was feeling “extra.”

According to Bravo, the three-part reunion will reveal that things aren’t all peachy amongst the ladies, including trying to figure out the friendships between Nene and several of the other women including Kandi Burress, Eva Marcille, and Kenya Moore. Meanwhile, there’s also tension between Porsha and Eva and Cynthia Bailey and Kenya, who have been the best of friends for years. There is also some uncertainty on whether or not Cynthia will remain with the show.

In the preview clip, Porsha says to Eva, "I will never forgive you for speaking on my child," while Kandi seems to come for Nene telling her, "I'm embedded in your m****rf*****g brain, b***h. You're gonna keep knowing me."

The cast was also reportedly joined by friends Marlo Hampton, Tanya Sam and Yovanna Momplaisir, who came prepared to dish some shocking news about this season’s drama.

One thing’s for certain: the tea for this reunion is going to piping hot. Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Season 12 reunion show is slated to air May 10 at 8 p.m. EST on Bravo. See the preview clip below.