Ayesha and Steph Curry Post Pic Of Quarantine Date Night

Curry, host of the Food Network’s “Ayesha’s Home Cooking” posted her date night with her NBA superstar husband to her Instagram, showing them having a great time on their patio, according to E! Online .

Ayesha and Steph Curry are apparently making the most of their quarantine life and inspiring some celebrity fans along the way.

"Best little date night in... but outside on the patio," the cookbook author wrote, accompanying a photo of her and the NBA star embracing. "We finallllllly started Little Fires Everywhere. I LOVE. And I LOVE."

The hugged up photo of the couple in their stay-at-home lovefest even grabbed the attention of Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington, who star on the hit Hulu show that Curry mentioned in her post.

"Thanks for watching!" said Washington in the comments. "So happy you are enjoying our show!!" she added along with a heart emoji.

But Steph and Ayesha aren’t just sitting at home waiting coronavirus out. In March, they helped out the Oakland Unified School System by donating one million meals for schoolchildren taken out of class due to the pandemic.

"The statistics are really staggering,” Ayesha Curry said. “At least 18,000 kids rely on at least two meals a day from the school system, so we want to make sure that we rally around everyone and ensure that these kids are not wondering where their next meal is coming from.”

The talented chef is also working on building her publishing empire while staying at home. Her new lifestyle magazine, which will be published under Meredith Corporation, will be called Sweet July. She first announced the magazine in January, People reported in April.

Steph Curry also made sure 2020 high school grads didn’t miss their special moment by joining comedian Kevin Hart and tennis champion Serena Williams on Saturday for a virtual graduation celebration titled #ShowMeYourWalk.