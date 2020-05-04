Tami Roman Opens Up To Dr. Heavenly About Her Crumbling Friendship With Shaunie O'Neal

Tami Roman has been a mainstay on reality TV for over two decades, but her latest appearance on Basketball Wives might have been her last. The actress and reality star revealed during a Facebook Live chat with Married To Medicine star Dr. Heavenly Kimes that the last two seasons of the hit series revealed a lot to her about friendships and priorities.

First of all, she feels like her relationship with Basketball Wives creator and executive producer Shaunie O'Neal changed, and not for the better.

“I thought that Shaunie and I were real friends. I think that I put more weight and more value on the friendship than she actually was doing. From my standpoint, I really cared and respected Shaunie a lot, a great deal. And so the last two seasons made me feel like it wasn’t any reciprocity," she says. "You gotta acknowledge that and honor it. If people don’t f**k with you like that they just don’t f**k with you. No harm, no foul. But I just realized that it wasn’t that deep for her.”

When asked if she would return to the hit franchise, which she joined in 2010, her answer was dubious. “I liked my time on Basketball Wives. I enjoyed it, I think that in the past two seasons the dynamic of the show changed for me and it wasn’t fun to go to work," she admits. “The cast changes or the cast additions just wasn’t an environment that I wanted to be in any longer. If they made cast changes, yeah, because I liked it. I liked most of the girls on there. But they’re not asking me and I’m not answering. They’re happy I’m gone and I’m happy to be gone.”

If this is true, it's the end of an era for reality TV.