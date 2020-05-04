Watch Michelle Obama ‘Unplug’ In ‘Becoming’ Documentary Trailer

Michelle Obama’s official Becoming documentary trailer has been unveiled!

The highly anticipated Netflix project will cover the former first lady during her recent book tour launching her best-selling memoir published in 2018.

Produced by both Michelle and her husband, former POTUS, Barack Obama, the doc will come from their Higher Ground Productions and will release on Wednesday (May 6).

“This is totally me, unplugged, for the first time,” Michelle Obama says in the trailer.

Black Film reports that Becoming is an “intimate look into the life of former First Lady Michelle Obama during a moment of profound change.” A rare up-close and personal look at Mrs. Obama’s life is documented as viewers join her on her 34-city book tour and behind-the-scenes footage of before and after moments during her husband’s eight years leading the White House.

Watch the Becoming trailer below: