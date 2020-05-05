Oprah Surprises 2020 Graduates And Offers Advice To Students

Graduation for the Class of 2020 is definitely one to remember while they celebrate their commencements in unconventional ways.

But, Oprah Winfrey has stepped in to uplift students with sound advice for those who are virtually walking the stage.

After she appeared on the latest episode of John Krasinski’s YouTube series Some Good News, students were given the once in a lifetime opportunity to ask the award-winning talk show host any guiding questions they wanted in real-time!

The media mogul recounted one of her inspiring stories after she was asked to share a time in her life “that was a low point that was actually life-changing.”

Winfrey reflected on the moment she was demoted from her first job as a news anchor at a Baltimore television station and said that the unfortunate event made a positive impact on her career.

“I believe that failure is an opportunity to move yourself in a different direction,” she said. “It gets better because you’ve learned the lessons from the first time.”

Talk about a graduation to remember!

Watch the latest episode of Some Good News below: