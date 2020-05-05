Why Brandy Doesn’'t Watch ‘Moesha’ With Her Daughter

Singer Brandy says although she has a close relationship with her 17-year-old daughter, one of the things she doesn’t really do with her is rewatch old episodes of her hit 90s show Moesha.

“She’s done her own search of who I am and what I’ve been able to accomplish,” Brandy told PEOPLE about her teenager Sy’rai Iman Smith. “Of course she’s aware but what I love about us is that I’m just her mom and that keeps me grounded. It’s all about her now. It’s all about what she’s here to accomplish and do and I’m just here to support her.”

She said that her bond with Sy’rai is special because of the way she reflects her.

“My favorite thing about motherhood is just seeing myself in my daughter,” she said. “Our personalities are the same. We share so much of the same likes. She loves music and I just love seeing her grow into her own artist."