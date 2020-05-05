Why Brandy Doesn’'t Watch ‘Moesha’ With Her Daughter

Why Kobe Bryant’s Daughters Were Appointed New Guardians
Singer Brandy says although she has a close relationship with her 17-year-old daughter, one of the things she doesn’t really do with her is rewatch old episodes of her hit 90s show Moesha.
“She’s done her own search of who I am and what I’ve been able to accomplish,” Brandy told PEOPLE about her teenager Sy’rai Iman Smith. “Of course she’s aware but what I love about us is that I’m just her mom and that keeps me grounded. It’s all about her now. It’s all about what she’s here to accomplish and do and I’m just here to support her.”
She said that her bond with Sy’rai is special because of the way she reflects her.
“My favorite thing about motherhood is just seeing myself in my daughter,” she said. “Our personalities are the same. We share so much of the same likes. She loves music and I just love seeing her grow into her own artist."
The Grammy-winning star is back with a new song and video just in time for Mother’s Day and she said that it’s for moms who don’t get the acknowledgement that they should.
“It’s a great Mother’s Day anthem because I feel like so many mothers out there don’t get the credit that they deserve,” she told PEOPLE Now about her new track “Baby Mama.” It’s a song for moms “who’s out there holding it down for their family and sharing that beautiful bond with their children that they’re...making all those sacrifices for.”
The song, which also features Chance The Rapper, is part of the award-winning R&B songstress’ forthcoming, untitled seventh studio album. On Monday (May 4) she unveiled a music video on BET.com for the song directed by Derek Blanks.
Brandy said she’s dedicated the song to, Sy’rai, who she says “has inspired me tremendously in life.”
Photo Credit: Dave Simpson/WireImage
