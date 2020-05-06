Actress Reagan Gomez Shares Husband's Terrifying Police Encounter

Why Kobe Bryant’s Daughters Were Appointed New Guardians
The same day video was released of a Black man in Georgia getting shot and killed by two white men in broad daylight while he was out jogging, Reagan Gomez learned her husband had a frightening encounter with police on his way home from work.
In a series of tweets, the Parent 'Hood actress and podcast host shared that her husband DeWayne Turrentine, an essential worker, woke her up at 3am on Wednesday (May 6) to tell her that he was pulled over and harassed by cops while driving.
She says the cops pulled her husband over for "swerving," and asked if he had been drinking or using drugs. When Turrentine told them he doesn't drink or smoke, they asked why. Turrentine also called the cops out for not wearing masks, and refused to get out of the vehicle when they ordered him to.
Read the full, harrowing account below:
...told him to get out of the car. He refused. Said he doesn’t have to & asked if they needed his license & reg. He asked why neither of them had on a mask. They asked him where his was & he said, I’m in my car driving home. It’s on my pass seat. They asked if he’s been...— Reagan Gomez (@ReaganGomez) May 6, 2020
...his info back to their cars. Made him take a breathalyzer. He was sober ofcourse. They said he was swerving/speeding. Cop then asked why he doesn’t drink/smoke if he’s over 21. Husband said he’s 39. They told him to open the back windows. He refused. They asked where he was...— Reagan Gomez (@ReaganGomez) May 6, 2020
...not ti give him a ticket since he’s so close to home. He left. Woke me up to tell me. It’s just wild that something like that could really happen in the middle of the night & you wake not knowing anything. He’s home but...they were looking for a problem. They wanted a problem.— Reagan Gomez (@ReaganGomez) May 6, 2020
That’s the other thing that the video from yesterday does. Haven’t seen it. Don’t want to. But just *knowing* it’s out there is just another damn reminder of what could & does happen. Everyday.— Reagan Gomez (@ReaganGomez) May 6, 2020
After a 10 plus hour work day. As an essential worker. Sigh. God forbid the worst happened, his job would’ve replaced him in days. As I’m watching him get ready to go back to work...I’m angry. This is all bullshit. I’m so angry. Lemme log off. Ya’ll be well. 💜🥺— Reagan Gomez (@ReaganGomez) May 6, 2020
Thankfully, Gomez's husband made it home safe and sound. Unfortunately, Ahmaud Arbery didn't, and neither did hundreds of Black men, women and children killed at the hands of police and white supremacists in America.
Photo: Prince Williams/Wireimage
