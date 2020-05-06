Actress Reagan Gomez Shares Husband's Terrifying Police Encounter

The same day video was released of a Black man in Georgia getting shot and killed by two white men in broad daylight while he was out jogging, Reagan Gomez learned her husband had a frightening encounter with police on his way home from work.

In a series of tweets, the Parent 'Hood actress and podcast host shared that her husband DeWayne Turrentine, an essential worker, woke her up at 3am on Wednesday (May 6) to tell her that he was pulled over and harassed by cops while driving.

She says the cops pulled her husband over for "swerving," and asked if he had been drinking or using drugs. When Turrentine told them he doesn't drink or smoke, they asked why. Turrentine also called the cops out for not wearing masks, and refused to get out of the vehicle when they ordered him to.

Read the full, harrowing account below: