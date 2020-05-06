Funeral Details For Ashley ‘Ms. Minnie’ Ross Released For Livestream

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 10: Ashley "Minnie" Ross speaks onstage during 2019 Atlanta Ultimate Women's Expo at Cobb Galleria Centre on November 10, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Funeral Details For Ashley ‘Ms. Minnie’ Ross Released For Livestream

She lost control of her car and swerved lanes, the report says

Published 19 hours ago

Written by BET Staff

Ashley “Ms. Minnie” Ross, the 34-year-old star of Lifetime’s Little Women: Atlanta was driving a car that went into the opposite lane on the road in South Fulton, Georgia on April 27 when it collided with a car in oncoming traffic. 

TMZ reports that while traveling southbound, her steering wheel jerked to the right, making her swing briefly off the road, then veering sharply to the left and into northbound traffic.

A crash report shows that Ms. Minnie lost control of her car, causing her to swerve around the road before she struck another driver in the April 27 accident that took her life.

A memorial for Ross has reportedly been scheduled for Saturday afternoon (May 9). Due to quarantine guidelines only ten people will be allowed to attend the Chattanooga, Tennessee service, but it will be livestreamed at www.msminniemedia.com.

TMZ also reported that her co-stars plan on honoring her on the show when taping resumes.

Meanwhile, social media tributes continue for the reality show star, with many still in disbelief.

Photo Credit: Paras Griffin/Getty Images

