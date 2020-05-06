Funeral Details For Ashley ‘Ms. Minnie’ Ross Released For Livestream

Ashley “Ms. Minnie” Ross, the 34-year-old star of Lifetime’s Little Women: Atlanta was driving a car that went into the opposite lane on the road in South Fulton, Georgia on April 27 when it collided with a car in oncoming traffic.

TMZ reports that while traveling southbound, her steering wheel jerked to the right, making her swing briefly off the road, then veering sharply to the left and into northbound traffic.

A crash report shows that Ms. Minnie lost control of her car, causing her to swerve around the road before she struck another driver in the April 27 accident that took her life.

A memorial for Ross has reportedly been scheduled for Saturday afternoon (May 9). Due to quarantine guidelines only ten people will be allowed to attend the Chattanooga, Tennessee service, but it will be livestreamed at www.msminniemedia.com.

TMZ also reported that her co-stars plan on honoring her on the show when taping resumes.

Meanwhile, social media tributes continue for the reality show star, with many still in disbelief.