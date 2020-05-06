Trevor Noah Tackles Refusals To Wear Masks In Public

“Wearing a mask can make it hard to breathe,” he says. “You know what else can make it hard to breathe? Coronavirus .”

The comedian and Daily Social Distancing Show host said in his opening monologue on May 5 that the facemasks are part of common sense measures designed to save lives and prevent the spread of coronavirus and sidestepping them isn’t helping.

Trevor Noah says frustration over having to wear facemasks in public and the resistance to doing what medical professions recommend is ridiculous and that the alternative is much worse.

At the beginning of the pandemic, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advised only wearing the masks if a person was showing symptoms of the virus. But more recently they began to encourage mask use for everyone in public so that people would not unwittingly spread droplets containing the virus through coughing, sneezing or normal speech or breathing. The agency began supporting even homemade masks if people did not have access to hospital-grade masks.

In Flint, Mich., three people are in police custody after one of them argued with a store security guard over wearing a mask, which escalated into a fatal shooting of the guard.

But the Comedy Central show host pointed out the absurdity of refusal to wear a mask.

“Forget a vaccine, scientists need to start working on a chill pill,” Noah said. “Health officials are asking us to cover our faces to protect ourselves and everyone’s acting like they have to get spayed and neutered.

“The people who don’t wear masks are ruining it for everyone,” he continued, noting an entire park in Miami had to be closed down because people would not follow the guidelines. “Miami, you know I love you, but what are you doing? Getting mad about being asked to cover your face? I’ve been to Miami, nobody’s looking at anybody’s face.”