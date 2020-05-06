Vanessa Bryant Discovers Birthday Card From Kobe Bryant

Why Kobe Bryant’s Daughters Were Appointed New Guardians
Vanessa Bryant is dealing with her late husband’s trust
Vanessa Bryant celebrated her 38th birthday on Tuesday (May 5) and the day came with a surprise birthday gift.
Bryant discovered a sentimental letter from her late husband and NBA Lakers legend, Kobe Bryant, nearly four months after he, their daughter Gianna and seven others died in a helicopter crash..
“Yesterday I found an envelope labeled To: The Love of my Life,” Vanessa shared on Instagram after discovering the secret present. “From, Tu Papi ❤️I waited to open one more letter on my birthday. It gave me something to look forward to today.”
The mother of four continued, “❤️Missing the Love of my Life and sweet little Mamacita - my fellow Taurus. Grateful to wake up to my 3 sweet girls today. Wish we were all together ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”
Bryant’s birthday day comes just a few days after Gianna’s who would have turned 14 on May 1.
She shared her own heartfelt tribute to honor her “sweet baby girl” on her special day.
“Happy 14th Birthday to my sweet baby girl, Gianna. Mommy loves you more than I can ever show. You are part of MY SOUL forever. I miss you so much everyday,” she captioned in her Instagram post.
"I wish I could wake up and have you here with me. I miss your smile, your hugs and your giggles. I miss EVERYTHING about YOU, Gigi. I LOVE YOU so much!!!!!!!❤️🎉🎂🎉❤️.”
(Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)
