Vanessa Bryant Discovers Birthday Card From Kobe Bryant

Vanessa Bryant celebrated her 38th birthday on Tuesday (May 5) and the day came with a surprise birthday gift.

Bryant discovered a sentimental letter from her late husband and NBA Lakers legend, Kobe Bryant, nearly four months after he, their daughter Gianna and seven others died in a helicopter crash..

“Yesterday I found an envelope labeled To: The Love of my Life,” Vanessa shared on Instagram after discovering the secret present. “From, Tu Papi ❤️I waited to open one more letter on my birthday. It gave me something to look forward to today.”