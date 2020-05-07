Here’s How Jennifer Lopez And Alex Rodriguez Are Helping People Impacted By The Coronavirus Pandemic

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have already been pitching in big time to help bring relief to those affected by the coronavirus pandemic, and now, they’re adding on to their much-appreciated generosity.

In a Facebook post, country singer Brad Paisley thanked the power couple, who launched the Tiller & Hatch frozen food brand last year, for their donation of 2,000 meals to his free grocery store, The Store.

“So great! Love, B-Rad,” he said“J-Lo” and “A-Rod.”