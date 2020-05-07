Here’s How Jennifer Lopez And Alex Rodriguez Are Helping People Impacted By The Coronavirus Pandemic

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 07: (L-R) Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez attend the Tom Ford AW20 Show at Milk Studios on February 07, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)Alex Rodriguez

Here’s How Jennifer Lopez And Alex Rodriguez Are Helping People Impacted By The Coronavirus Pandemic

There are joining forces with a country singer.

Published 18 hours ago

Written by BET Staff

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have already been pitching in big time to help bring relief to those affected by the coronavirus pandemic, and now, they’re adding on to their much-appreciated generosity.

In a Facebook post, country singer Brad Paisley thanked the power couple, who launched the Tiller & Hatch frozen food brand last year, for their donation of 2,000 meals to his free grocery store, The Store.

“So great! Love, B-Rad,” he said“J-Lo” and “A-Rod.”

PEOPLE reports that Paisley and his wife, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, partnered with Belmont University to launch their supermarket-style food bank in March.

Last month, A-Rod and J-Lo donated 20,000 chef-prepared frozen meals from Tiller & Hatch to unemployed hospitality and restaurant workers across South Florida.

Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN CELEBS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in celebs