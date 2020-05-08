Billy Porter Surprises Frontline Nurse Bringing Us All To Tears

Billy Porter has become a household name due to his Emmy-winning role as Pray Tell in FOX’s hit series Pose and, of course, his unforgettable fashion.

And while he’s taking his turn in the spotlight he doesn’t want to forget the people who are the real stars during the coronavirus pandemic.

A nurse got the surprise of a lifetime when the Tony winner surprised her on Good Morning America on May 6 for National Nurses Day.



Erin Courtway is a nurse from Fayetteville, Arkansas who volunteered to leave her family to go to New York City and help health care workers on the front lines battling the coronavirus.

In a segment on GMA with TJ Holmes, the nurse was in tears talking about seeing things she never saw while trying to help suffering with COVID-19. “These are the sickest patients I’ve ever taken care of,” Courtway said.



T.J. then brought a smile to Erin’s face when he said he knew she was a big Billy Porter fan and then the actor popped up on screen.

Erin screamed with joy as Billy told her, “I’m better because of people like you. I’m better knowing that we have people in this world who care about humanity. I thank you, the world thanks you. We thank you for showing up.”



Porter continued through tears, “We have to show the world everyday how to do this and that’s what you’re doing.”



Watch the touching moment below:

