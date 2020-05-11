Fans Rally For Chrissy Teigen After Food Writer’s Harsh Critique

Chrissy Teigen is taking a break from Twitter after an unwarranted comment from a celebrated food writer.

In a May 7 interview with The New Consumer, New York Times columnist and food writer Alison Roman said about Chrissy Teigen’s cooking empire, "Like, what Chrissy Teigen has done is so crazy to me. She had a successful cookbook. And then it was like: Boom, line at Target. Boom, now she has an Instagram page that has over a million followers where it's just, like, people running a content farm for her."



Roman didn’t stop there, adding, "That horrifies me and it's not something that I ever want to do. I don't aspire to that. But like, who's laughing now? Because she's making a ton of f**king money."



In 2018, Teigen released the super successful cookbook Cravings: Hungry for More, which launched a popular cooking empire for the former model that people love.

According to Us Weekly, Teigen was disappointed by Roman’s comments and responded on Twitter with, “This is a huge bummer and hit me hard. I have made her recipes for years now, bought the cookbooks, supported her on social and praised her in interviews. I don’t think I’ve ever been so bummed out by the words of a fellow food-lover. I just had no idea I was perceived that way, by her especially.”



She also opened up all the hard work she put into her cooking business, “There are many days I cry very hard because cravings, the site, is our baby we love to pump content onto. We do this work ourselves, and there is NO monetary gain yet. it is just work work work and the reward is you liking it. so to be called a sellout….hooooo it hurts.”



Chrissy closed with, “This ‘farm’ you think of doesn’t exist. I am the farm. I am the cows the horses the pigs. anyhow. now that that’s out there, I guess we should probably unfollow each other @alisoneroman.”



Alison apologized on Twitter, writing, “I sent an email but also wanted to say here that I’m genuinely sorry I caused you pain with what I said. I shouldn’t have used you /your business (or Marie’s!) as an example to show what I wanted for my own career- it was flippant, careless and I’m so sorry.”

