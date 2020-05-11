JodieTurner-Smith Receives Moving First Mother’s Day Message From Joshua Jackson

Why Kobe Bryant’s Daughters Were Appointed New Guardians
Vanessa Bryant is dealing with her late husband’s trust
Joshua Jackson celebrated his wife Jodie Turner-Smith’s first Mother’s Day with a heartwarming message.
The Little Fires Everywhere actor shared the special tribute to the Queen & Slim actress on Sunday (May 10) on his Instagram after the couple welcomed a precious baby girl in April.
“Dear Jodie, On this most special of mothers days to thank you for the being the light that you are," Jackson wrote. "For the passion with which you threw yourself into nurturing and protecting our child when she was in your womb. For the dedication and will you showed bringing her into the world."
"I have never witnessed a more powerful being than you through those moments," he continued. "Thank you for the depth of grace you have found since our daughter has arrived. The commitment that you make look so effortless but I know is anything but."
The husband and father of one, continued by thanking his wife for making him a father and trusting him to start their parenthood journey together.
"I am humbled more and more every day by that," he added. "I love you. I love seeing you enter the pantheon of mothers. And I look forward to walking this path by your side as we nurture this little engine of joy you have blessed the world with."
Congratulations to the new parents!
(Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)
Vanessa Bryant is dealing with her late husband’s trust
She lost custody of their daughter Bonnie Bella.
COMMENTS