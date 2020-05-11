JodieTurner-Smith Receives Moving First Mother’s Day Message From Joshua Jackson

Joshua Jackson celebrated his wife Jodie Turner-Smith’s first Mother’s Day with a heartwarming message.

The Little Fires Everywhere actor shared the special tribute to the Queen & Slim actress on Sunday (May 10) on his Instagram after the couple welcomed a precious baby girl in April.

“Dear Jodie, On this most special of mothers days to thank you for the being the light that you are," Jackson wrote. "For the passion with which you threw yourself into nurturing and protecting our child when she was in your womb. For the dedication and will you showed bringing her into the world."