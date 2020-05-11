Khloe Kardashian Faces Backlash Over ‘Obnoxious’ And Tone Deaf Pics

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 10: KhloÃ© Kardashian attends the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on November 10, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)

Many feel the reality star was out of line for this one.

Khloe Kardashian is catching major heat for being wasteful and tone deaf during the coronavirus pandemic, after the reality star flaunted the way she wasted a resource that’s been in short supply for many.

“So I haven’t had this much excitement in months,” Khloe narrated a video she posted to her Instagram story of her sister Kourtney’s mansion, with streams of toilet paper hanging from the trees. “This is what Mason and KoKo do when they have a sleepover. It’s actually genius. P, look at this!”

Not only did social media not find the prank funny, but they called out Khloe for being tone deaf during a pandemic and not thinking of the less fortunate, who are struggling for basic necessities.

See what some had to say below.

