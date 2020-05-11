Khloe Kardashian Faces Backlash Over ‘Obnoxious’ And Tone Deaf Pics

Khloe Kardashian is catching major heat for being wasteful and tone deaf during the coronavirus pandemic, after the reality star flaunted the way she wasted a resource that’s been in short supply for many.

“So I haven’t had this much excitement in months,” Khloe narrated a video she posted to her Instagram story of her sister Kourtney’s mansion, with streams of toilet paper hanging from the trees. “This is what Mason and KoKo do when they have a sleepover. It’s actually genius. P, look at this!”