Khloe Kardashian Faces Backlash Over ‘Obnoxious’ And Tone Deaf Pics

Khloe Kardashian is catching major heat for being wasteful and tone deaf during the coronavirus pandemic, after the reality star flaunted the way she wasted a resource that’s been in short supply for many.
“So I haven’t had this much excitement in months,” Khloe narrated a video she posted to her Instagram story of her sister Kourtney’s mansion, with streams of toilet paper hanging from the trees. “This is what Mason and KoKo do when they have a sleepover. It’s actually genius. P, look at this!”
#KhloeKardashian & her nephew Mason covered #KourtneyKardashian’s home w toilet paper. pic.twitter.com/pVOD6vzCIE— theJasmineBRAND (@thejasminebrand) May 11, 2020
Not only did social media not find the prank funny, but they called out Khloe for being tone deaf during a pandemic and not thinking of the less fortunate, who are struggling for basic necessities.
See what some had to say below.
Poor people are literally fighting in the supermarkets for toilet paper and @khloekardashian felt like it was a good day to toilet paper Kourtneys house.......... disgusted by the absolute wastefulness and absolutely idiocy of rich people as usual— Stacey (@Ohgoditsstacey) May 10, 2020
khloe kardashian deciding to teepee kourtneys house with rolls of toilet paper just shows obnoxious & selfish rich people are even during a pandemic 💀— 🌶 (@yaboishadia) May 9, 2020
Stores are limiting 1 pack of toilet paper per customer (when there’s any in stock). Meanwhile Khloe Kardashian is TPing her sister’s mansion pic.twitter.com/R9G3QJTzU1— max (@meowiee_wowiee) May 10, 2020
Khloe Kardashian proudly toilet papers Kourtney Kardashian’s mansion as a prank, even though there’s a worldwide shortage of toilet paper. Can this whole annoying family just go away now, please? pic.twitter.com/5yjLxzOsWc— Mike Sington (@MikeSington) May 10, 2020
Anyone else find it completely insensitive and utterly ridiculous that Khloe Kardashian TP'd Kourtneys house... during a pandemic..... while theres a toilet paper shortage— Rachel (@raygunth) May 10, 2020
Or isn't just me????
Khloe really T-P’d Kourtney when toilet paper companies’ supply chains are falling apart and they are producing 1.5 million more rolls a day than before 🤦🏻♀️ pic.twitter.com/oFedc8fped— allison reeves (@allisonrreeves) May 9, 2020
Khloe Kardashian wasted toilet paper like this last night when everyone can’t find toilet paper. I guess they don’t know what’s going on in the world. #KhloeKardashian #KourtneyKardashian pic.twitter.com/r9H6D3UTdi— k (@Ashely01177445) May 10, 2020
Photo: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
