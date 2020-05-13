'Today' Show Host Sheinelle Jones Admits She Was 'Nervous' Wearing Her Natural Hair On Live Television

Sheinelle Jones' story about wearing her natural hair at work is one that many Black women can probably relate to — the only difference is, she had to do it in front of an audience of millions. The Today show co-host, who appears during the third hour of the broadcast, penned an essay for Today.com describing how quarantine pushed her to embrace her natural hair.

"I have always wanted to try wearing my hair in a natural hairstyle on the show, but I didn’t know how to do it," Jones, 42, said in an essay published on Today.com. "In our business, the demands of having our hair styled every morning can be a bit tough, so it never seemed like I had time to figure it out."

Jones decided that, since she has been shooting the morning show remotely from her home due to the coronavirus pandemic, there was no better time to take the leap. With the help of celebrity hairstylist Takisha Sturdivant-Drew, who works with everyone from Kerry Washington to Yara Shahidi, Jones tried a natural look and filmed herself styling it for a Today segment.