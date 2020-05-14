Jennifer Lopez’ Daughter To Release Book About Faith

The book will feature some of 12-year-old Emme Muñiz’ daily prayers

Published 17 hours ago

Written by BET Staff

Soon, Jennifer Lopez won’t be the only one in her family with a claim to fame. 

The singer and Hustlers star tweeted on Wednesday (May 13), that her 12-year-old daughter Emme Muñiz is releasing her own children’s book.

The book, titled  Lord Help Me is about her approach to prayer and faith and will be coming this fall. 

Publisher Random House told Entertainment Weekly that the book will feature Emme’s daily prayers and will "offer families a way to embrace the peace and power of everyday faith."

Emme and her twin brother Max are Lopez's children from her marriage to singer and actor Marc Anthony

Emme’s no stranger to the public eye. During the 2020 Super Bowl LIV halftime show, Emme joined singer Shakira and her mom on the stage during their electrifying performance.

Lord Help Me is available for pre-order prior to its Sept. 29 release.

Photo Credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

