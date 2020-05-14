Jennifer Lopez’ Daughter To Release Book About Faith

The singer and Hustlers star tweeted on Wednesday (May 13), that her 12-year-old daughter Emme Muñiz is releasing her own children’s book.

Soon, Jennifer Lopez won’t be the only one in her family with a claim to fame.

So proud of my lil coconut 🥥 Emme, as she shares her own daily prayers in her very first book LORD HELP ME! This book will offer families a way to embrace the peace & power of everyday faith. It’s not out until 9/29, but you can pre order at https://t.co/beOmL6dk9M 📖✨ #ProudMama pic.twitter.com/A5JJCEgCwy

The book, titled Lord Help Me is about her approach to prayer and faith and will be coming this fall.

Publisher Random House told Entertainment Weekly that the book will feature Emme’s daily prayers and will "offer families a way to embrace the peace and power of everyday faith."

Emme and her twin brother Max are Lopez's children from her marriage to singer and actor Marc Anthony.

Emme’s no stranger to the public eye. During the 2020 Super Bowl LIV halftime show, Emme joined singer Shakira and her mom on the stage during their electrifying performance.

Lord Help Me is available for pre-order prior to its Sept. 29 release.