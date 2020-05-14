Read An Excerpt Of Michelle Buteau’s New Book ‘Survival of the Thickest’

Always Be My Maybe actress Michelle Buteau is celebrating her curvaceousness in a revealing collection of personal essays titled Survival of the Thickest.

Slated to be released on December 8, 2020 via Gallery Books, the project is a candid look at Buteau’s Caribbean and Catholic upbringing in New Jersey as well as her standup career and her struggles with fertility, among other topics.

Overall though, the book is an ode to "thick" girls everywhere.

"Sharing my plus-sized stories in a sometimes small-minded world is the early Kwanzaa present I've always wanted," the 42-year-old told PEOPLE of her latest work. "This book will pair well with rosé, hummus and zero judgment, huney!"

Read a full excerpt from Survival of the Thickest below.