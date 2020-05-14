Sheree Whitfield Thinks NeNe Leakes’ Friendship With Wendy Williams Is ‘Strategic’

Although Sheree Whitefield is no longer part of the Real Housewives of Atlanta, she was a guest on Watch What Happens Live the night of the explosive virtual reunion.

Miss Sheree gave her opinions as if she was still part of the series, especially when it came to NeNe Leakes and Wendy Williams.



Earlier this year, NeNe and Wendy reconciled after years of shade. However, things fell apart again when Wendy publicly accused NeNe of FaceTiming her while taping RHOA, which NeNe denied.

During the virtual reunion, all of the castmates said NeNe’s friendship with Wendy was strictly a strategy for more fame and attention because Wendy’s platform is so big on her daytime talk show.

Sheree concurred when asked by Andy Cohen, “Strategic.” She repeated, “Strategic.”



However, actor Michael Rapport had NeNe’s back, saying, “Wendy’s a boss. NeNe’s a boss. I think it’s a good relationship.”



Sheree quickly asked with a shady smile, “You think they're really friends?”



Rapport retorted with, “Hollywood friends, show business friends.”



Sheree interrupted with more shade, “Hollywood friends? Okay!”



Watch the clip below: