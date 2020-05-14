Viola Davis And Her ‘How To Get Away With Murder’ Costars Have A Message For Fans Before Series Finale

The series finale of How to Get Away with Murder airs tonight (May 14), and ahead of the final episode, the ABC program’s cast is opening up how much the show and its fans have meant to them.

In a video feature by PEOPLE, Viola Davis and her costars sent thank you messages to viewers.

"Thank you for bringing yourself into it and opening yourself up for 42 minutes and inviting us into your lives because it's been a hell of a ride," Davis, who plays lawyer and former professor Annalise Keating, said.

She also said she “thought I was ready” to part with the Shonda Rhimes series, but it “creeps up on you.”

"It is just saying goodbye to a show that has really changed my career and I think in a huge way it shifted the face of television," she said. "It's been bittersweet. It's like saying goodbye to a family member."

Alfred Enoch, who portrays law student Wes Gibbins, apologized to fans for the numerous plot twists the program underwent since its debut in 2014.

"I'm sorry," he said. "It must have been an exasperating experience watching the show with all the cliffhangers and the twists and turns. I say I'm sorry, it's not my fault. I haven't written it, so don't get cross with me actually."

The How to Get Away with Murder series finale airs tonight at 10 p.m. EST on ABC. Watch the full video below.