Kevin Hart Surprises Frontline Worker With Role In His Next Movie

Comedian Kevin Hart gave a deserving frontline medical worker probably the biggest surprise of his life Thursday when he told him he will have a role in his next movie.

Hart conference called Henry Law to tell him he’d won Kev’s All In Challenge sweepstakes and will get to go on camera and even deliver a line, TMZ reported.

“My man!” Hart shouted into his cellphone camera, “Henry, you will be in my next movie! You will have a line! You will not only have a trailer, you will have an assistant, you will have a five-star hotel, you will have a car service, you will get the whole sha-bang! You’re about to be the next Lenny Bruce! The next Denzel! The next Macaulay Culkin! Who knows, man!”

To which Law responded: “I look like the next Ken Jeong” referring to The Hangover movie star.