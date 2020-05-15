‘Real Housewives’ Garcelle Beauvais Says It’s ‘Tricky’ Dating Hollywood Bad Boys

Garcelle Beauvais has joined The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and discussing her dating struggles in Hollywood after divorcing the father of her twin sons.

When asked by a producer to describe the men of Hollywood on the May 13 episode of the popular reality tv franchise, Garcelle said with a laugh, “How much time do we have?



She continued, “It’s a mixed bag of bad boy and also insecure boy. It’s a tricky thing to navigate.”



The actress also talked about the importance of sisterhood to get her through the craziness of Tinseltown. “As Black women in Hollywood, we go through so much. Having a strong women base, to me, is everything.”



Garcelle was married to talent agent Mike Nilon from 2001 to 2010.

Watch the clip here.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 9/8C on Bravo.